JuJu Smith-Schuster tweets out he’s leaving the Steelers for the Chiefs

Last offseason wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a chance to go play for the Kansas City Chiefs Smith-Schuster chose to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract and Ben Roethlisberger’s final season.

However, with Roethlisberger gone, the Chiefs came knocking again and based on this tweet from Smith-Schuster, he will be playing in Kansas City next season.

Smith-Schuster spent his first five seasons in Pittsburgh after being the team’s second-round pick back in 2017. For his career, Smith-Schuster has 323 career receptions for 3,855 yards. Twice in his career, Smith-Schuster has caught at least 97 passes. The move gives a loaded Chiefs offense one more weapon and makes wide receiver a top offseason priority for the Steelers.

