JuJu Smith-Schuster throws full support behind QB Mac Jones

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had high praise for Mac Jones on Tuesday when speaking with Patriots media members for the first time.

Smith-Schuster was brought in by the Patriots during the first wave of free agency in March. He is coming to a Patriots team that could use his 2022 production. He tallied 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns. He is part of a revamped New England wide receiver group that includes the likes of tight end Mike Gesicki, along with a player looking to make a second-year leap in Tyquan Thornton.

Smith-Schuster met with the media and showed the utmost confidence in Jones, who is looking to bounce back after a difficult 2022 season.

“For Mac, the sky is the limit. I think with the guys that we have here and all of the weapons, it’s going to be a fun year,” said Smith-Schuster.

JuJu Smith-Schuster on Mac Jones: Sky is the limit … fun year ahead. pic.twitter.com/qj4vQeNiq6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 2, 2023

Having Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator should make things easier for Jones. A revamped group of wide receivers and a better offensive scheme will be important, as the Patriots look to keep pace with the rest of the AFC East.

Smith-Schuster will undoubtedly be a part of the equation, as he could potentially fill the role left after the departure of Jakobi Meyers. At the very least, he appears to be on the same page as his quarterback.

More!

Report: Patriots expected to try rookie offensive guard at tackle WATCH: Kayshon Boutte torches first-round pick CB in college Here's when new Patriots players are expected to address the media

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire