JuJu Smith-Schuster in talks with New York Jets

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the New York Jets are having conversations with JuJu Smith-Schuster.

It’s certainly an “interesting development,” as Rapoport wrote, given that he’s been a free agent for this long. But I can’t say I’m all that surprised. The Jets are a team many projected Smith-Schuster would join.

The Jets could have a solid receiving corp should they lure JuJu which is exactly what quarterback Sam Darnold needs to succeed.

Stay locked into Steelers Wire for updates as they happen.

