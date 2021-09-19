JuJu Smith-Schuster takes quick jet-sweep in for rush TD
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster rushes for a 3-yard touchdown. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Here's what you need to know so you don't miss today's game.
Perhaps reports of the Texans demise were exaggerated. After intercepting Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Houston has scored its second touchdown of the game to take a 14-7 lead. Mayfield was picked off on a third-and-13 play. His pass was intended for receiver Anthony Schwartz, who pulled up on his route as safety Justin Reid caught [more]
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left Cleveland's Week 2 game against the Texans with a shoulder injury after throwing an interception, but returned for the next possession.
Watch: Jalen Hurts delivers an absolute dime to Quez Watkins for a 91-yard gain
Carson Wentz is in a new city, but he still looks like the chaotic QB who was making insane mistakes for the Eagles last year. By Adam Hermann
Harris wasn't about to lose his one-on-one battle with an oncoming safety.
Tua Tagovailoa exited the Dolphins' game against the Bills after the quarterback took a hard hit from defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
The Ducks dropped a spot to No. 4 in ESPN's power rankings after a lackluster blowout over Stony Brook, getting leaped by the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Ducks beat Stony Brook while Oklahoma beat Nebraska by just seven.
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels dialed up a trick play involving Mac Jones, James White and Jonnu Smith, and the trio executed it to perfection against the Jets.
Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton brought back one of his colorful pregame outfits Sunday despite being a free agent in a rather depressing Instagram post.
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
Michigan State football looks like a force to be reckoned with, and Spartans have joined Michigan Wolverines in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Top 25.
Andy Dalton suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Bears' game against the Bengals, opening an opportunity for rookie Justin Fields.
“Maybe this is going to sound arrogant or pretentious, but I have earned the respect of my peers,” said Smith, who is 36-16 with 17 finishes after his victory over Spann.
USC rallies behind freshman QB Jaxson Dart and interim head coach Donte Williams for a big win over Washington State.
The best cornerback on the market is still available heading into Week 2 of the NFL season.
Matt Nagy's offense is now being run by the rookie QB.
The Patriots are making a chance at running back.