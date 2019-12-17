JuJu Smith-Schuster still dealing with knee injury, status remains to be seen

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn’t played since Week 11 when he got only 22 snaps and two catches for 21 yards against the Browns.

He still is dealing with the knee injury that has kept him out, and his status for this week remains uncertain.

“He was able to participate [in practice] some last week,” coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, via Bob Labriola of the team website. “I think he was a full participant on Wednesday, but he had to scale it back as a result of that work. We’ll go through a similar procedure this week. We’ll put him in an environment. We’ll work him. We’ll see the quality of that work. We’ll wait and feel the ramifications of that work, and then make judgments accordingly based on performance and/or health.”

Tomlin called Vance McDonald “questionable” for this week because the tight end remains in concussion protocol.