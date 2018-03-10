NFL: JuJu Smith-Schuster steps up campaign for LeBron James to join Steelers

There's been a lot of speculation as to where LeBron James will end up after this season, with fans in Philadelphia and Los Angeles going as far as making billboards to recruit James to their cities' NBA teams.

The latest to make a recruiting attempt is JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is trying to get the four-time NBA MVP to become his team-mate with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.

James told reporters this week there is no chance of him making the switch to the football field because he's a "tank tops and shorts" guy.

But that is not stopping Smith-Schuster from continuing the campaign as he sat courtside when the Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

The Steelers wide receiver posted photos of himself on Twitter wearing a "King James" Steelers jersey with the caption: "I am here at the Staples Center personally recruiting LeBron James to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers."

Smith-Schuster went as far as releasing a Madden video of James making big plays for the Steelers, and created a YouTube video called "5 Reasons LeBron Should Play for the Steelers".

“LeBron, you're the most heady guy in sports history because you went to the [Miami] Heat. Pretty much all your fans will hate you if you go to the [Golden State] Warriors, if you go to the [Los Angeles] Lakers," Smith-Schuster said in the video.

"The best place to come to, the most loyal fans are the Pittsburgh Steelers, so why not come over here?

"You're gonna get a lot of respect if you make the transition from the NBA to the NFL — a different sport. People will respect you more because you're gonna prove them wrong and win a championship."

Smith-Schuster's campaign may not work, but the wide receiver shows no sign of letting up in his efforts to convince LeBron.