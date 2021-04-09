JuJu Smith-Schuster: Steelers would be ‘ridiculous, amazing’ if Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bel

JuJu Smith-Schuster says the Steelers would be 'ridiculous, amazing' with Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. I think [Brown's] one of the best to ever do it. If he didn’t have the [falling out with the Steelers], I think our team would be ridiculous, amazing. With him, Le’Veon, JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers this offseason after testing free agency. Brown and Bell are both free agents after spending 2020 with the Bucs and Chiefs, respectively