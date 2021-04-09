JuJu Smith-Schuster: Steelers would be ‘ridiculous, amazing’ if Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell were still in Pittsburgh

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
Once upon a time, 2017 and 2018 to be exact, Antonio Brown was like a big brother to the fresh-faced rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster came into the league at 20-years-old and had the NFL world in front of him. Brown took Smith-Schuster under his wing and showed him the ropes.

But these days? Brown and Smith-Schuster’s relationship is non-existent.

Recently a guest on the Michael Irvin Podcast, Smith-Schuster shared that, if he could reach out, he would, but Brown has made it difficult.

“[Antonio’s] blocked me on all social media from Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, my phone number. And we just live our lives,” said Smith-Schuster.

That doesn’t keep Smith-Schuster from being an adult about the situation.

“I wish nothing but the best for him… for him to go out there and win a Super Bowl; congrats to him and, he keeps doing it,” he said.

“I think he’s one of the best to ever do it. If he didn’t have the [falling out with the Steelers], I think our team would be ridiculous, amazing. With him, Le’Veon.”

A man can dream, right?

List

8 records set by JuJu Smith-Schuster in his first four seasons with Steelers

