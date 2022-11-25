The Chiefs will have one of their key receivers back for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Via multiple reporters, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday press conference that Smith-Schuster will be available to play against Los Angeles.

Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in the Week 10 victory over the Jaguars and did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Smith-Schuster was listed as a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

In his first year with Kansas City, Smith-Schuster is second on the team with 46 catchers and 615 receiving yards. He also has a pair of touchdowns.

But it seems unlikely that Kadarius Toney will be available, as the receiver once again didn’t practice on Friday. He’s been sidelined all week with a hamstring injury suffered during last Sunday’s win.

Toney has caught six passes for 69 yards with a touchdown and taken two carries for 33 yards in his three games with the Chiefs.

Guard Joe Thuney got back on the field for practice, but his availability for Sunday is still in question.

Cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) and safety Juan Thornhill (hamstring) also did not practice.

While defensive tackle Chris Jones was not on the field Friday, he had an excused absence for personal reasons and will be available for Sunday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster set to play against Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk