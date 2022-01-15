JuJu Smith-Schuster says he’s playing on Sunday

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says he will play on Sunday night against the Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster, who was designated to return from injured reserve after a shoulder injury that was expected to end his season, confirmed on Twitter that he’s good to go.

“God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected,” he wrote. “I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive.”

Smith-Schuster started the first five games of the regular season, and if he’s 100 percent healthy, he’ll be a big addition to the Steelers’ offense as they try to pull a big upset over the Chiefs.

