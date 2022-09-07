It sounds like everything continues to be on track for receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to be on the field for Sunday’s season-opener against the Cardinals.

In his Wednesday media session, Smith-Schuster told reporters that his knee is feeling 100 percent. The receiver missed some time in August, but was back on the field last week.

“Knee is great. Just a couple of minor issues,” Smith-Schuster said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “It’s fully healed.”

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in March. The Chiefs recently increased his per-game roster bonus.

The Chiefs will travel to Arizona for Sunday’s matchup with the Cardinals.

JuJu Smith-Schuster says his knee is “fully healed” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk