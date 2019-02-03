JuJu Smith-Schuster says hit on Vontaze Burfict made Pittsburgh love him

How much do Steelers fans hate Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict? So much that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says an illegal hit he put on Burfict was the play Steelers fans loved most.

Smith-Schuster said in his visit to the PFT Live set on Radio Row that of all the plays he’s made as a Steeler, the one that really made Steelers fans embrace him was a helmet-to-helmet hit that gave Burfict a concussion and gave Smith-Schuster a one-game suspension.

“The biggest one of all was the Burfict hit. That one right there grabbed the whole Steeler nation. They wrapped me in their arms,” Smith-Schuster said.

Asked if that made the hit worth the money it cost him, Smith-Schuster answered, “Yes, it was.”

Those comments won’t endear Smith-Schuster to the league office, which wants players to stop celebrating hits to the head of their opponents. But Steelers fans will love it.