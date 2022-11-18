JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out for Sunday night

The Chiefs won’t have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the lineup against the Chargers on Sunday night.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced on Friday that Smith-Schuster has been ruled out. Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

The Chiefs are also going to be playing without Mecole Hardman after he went on injured reserve Thursday. Reid told reporters on Friday that Hardman’s abdomen injury is not expected to end his season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson will be available at receiver.

The Chiefs have also ruled cornerback Chris Lammons out with a concussion. Reid said everyone else on the active roster is healthy enough to play.

