JuJu Smith-Schuster returns to Pittsburgh to say his goodbyes

Few former Pittsburgh Steelers were as polarizing as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. On the field, no player worked any harder and his ability to produce was rarely called into question. But off the field, Smith-Schuster’s free spirit and youthful exuberance were too much for many older fans

Smith-Schuster if now off to Kansas City to play with the Chiefs but on Sunday he came back for one last goodbye to the fans and the city where he got his start. Smith-Schuster held a charity signing event where everyone who participated got a picture, autograph and some merch. All the proceeds from the event went to local Pittsburgh charities.

As Smith-Schuster put it, his exit from Pittsburgh came very quickly and he really never had a chance for closure so this was his opportunity to make his exit for the fans. That’s why he organized this even through the JuJu Foundation.

Smith-Schuster hit free agency last offseason but chose to come back to the Steelers for one more season to play with Ben Roethlisberger in his final season. The Steelers drafted two young wide receivers this year but it’s hard to imagine either guy will be the type of positive figure Smith-Schuster was for this team.

Pittsburgh, please come out and support as we raise some money for charity one more time! @JuJuFoundation pic.twitter.com/XWD0DRylYu — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) June 2, 2022

