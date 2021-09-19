JuJu Smith Schuster: Raiders won’t just ‘roll over and lay down’

Today marks just the second time the Steelers and Raiders have gone head-to-head since JuJu Smith-Schuster was drafted in 2017. In his sophomore season, Smith-Schuster only needed eight receptions to show the Raiders what he’s about. He balled out versus the Silver and Black with 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Though the Raiders are the underdog coming into Heinz Field, Smith-Schuster isn’t underestimating them and knows the Steelers must give their all.

“You can tell the Raiders aren’t quitting. They’re not just going to roll over and lay down,” Smith-Schuster told Steelers Wire in an exclusive interview. “We’re going to have to bring our A-game.”

Smith-Schuster said he tuned in for the Raiders Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens and was impressed with the fight Las Vegas put up.

“What they did with Lamar Jackson; great contain. The team fought the whole time into overtime and finished off strong.”

Expect that aggressiveness to continue. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-3 versus the Raiders since 2012. Something will need to change so that they aren’t 1-4 after today.

