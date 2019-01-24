JuJu Smith-Schuster pokes fun at Patriots fan with this tweet at Pro Bowl originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots are not a likeable team across the country right now as they prepare to play in Super Bowl LIII, and the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando is no exception.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams on Wednesday sent a person wearing a Pat Patriot mascot costume to the hospital. Adams tackled the mascot during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge, and he told ESPN he doesn't regret his actions.

Thursday brought more shade being thrown at the Patriots. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poked fun at a Patriots fan with the following tweet:

Smith-Schuster is just being funny here, but there does seem to be a stronger anti-Patriots feeling at this Pro Bowl compared to previous seasons.

The Patriots, of course, aren't taking part in Sunday's 2019 Pro Bowl because they are preparing to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. Players on teams in the Super Bowl don't participate in the Pro Bowl. Quarterback Tom Brady and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were the two Patriots players selected to the Pro Bowl.

