JuJu Smith-Schuster plays tug-of-war with a lion in Instagram video
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster plays tug-of-war with a lion in Instagram video. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Here are a few free-agent defensive linemen the Browns should consider signing for 2021:. Dalvin Tomlinson, Giants, He has exactly 49 tackles and 3.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. Shelby Harris, Broncos, If the Browns are looking for a player who fared well under defensive coordinator Joe Woods in his former coaching haunts, Harris is a good find. Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers, Even at 34 years old, Suh remains one of the most physically menacing and effective interior rushers in the NFL. Leonard Williams, Giants, He exploded into his free-agent year with 11.5 sacks in his first full season with the Giants.
The NFL has already seen a far amount of action with quarterbacks this offseason with more expected to come in the next few weeks as teams set themselves up for the 2021 season. All of those machinations have led to speculation about a good number of the league’s starters. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been [more]
Jets GM Joe Douglas spoke to media on Wednesday to discuss the team's plans for improving the roster this offseason, and if that could be by trading for a star player.
The Toronto Raptors will have enough players to get back on the floor Wednesday, after a pair of games earlier this week were postponed for virus-related issues. Also still out: coach Nick Nurse, who entered the protocols last week along with five other members of his staff. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who led Toronto to a win in its most recent game on Friday, will remain in the acting-coach role on Wednesday.
The Bears took care of some of their own re-signing several exclusive rights free agents, including Alex Bars, Josh Woods and J.P. Holtz.
If the Steelers opt for free agency to fix the offensive line, here are some guys to think about.
Tennessee reaffirmed its offer to elite 2023 quarterback Arch Manning on Wednesday.
Ian Rapoport mentioned Alex Smith, Marcus Mariota and Sam Darnold as potential quarterback targets for the Bears.
More bizarre details about Trevor Bauer’s free agency have turned up thanks to his agent, Rachel Luba, who said the pitcher wanted the Mets over the Dodgers after a merchandise snafu.
Brandt thinks the move could be something that no one is talking about.
Kevin Harvick has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Harvick will start his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford from the pole position with William Byron in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sharing the front row in the field. Additionally, […]
NFL Network's Jane Slater reported on Tuesday the Cowboys' contract talks with Dak Prescott are going "better than they've been".
Johnny Manziel's next goal: play on the PGA Tour.
The New Orleans Saints saved 2021 salary cap space through a contract restructure with David Onyemata, maybe setting up another extension.
Buffalo Bills trading for Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz 'makes sense' says Pro Football Focus.
Matt Nagy addressed the media on Tuesday, where he talked about the Bears' direction in 2021. Naturally, Twitter had plenty to say.
Robert Williams once again stuffed the stat sheet in Tuesday night's big win over the Clippers. The Time Lord and Payton Pritchard continue to develop chemistry and confidence.
New Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says all he wants for former teammate, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, is happiness.
Jets GM Joe Douglas is standing by the phone, waiting to answer calls about trading quarterback Sam Darnold.
The differences between Trubisky and Foles on the field were more stark than even the Bears receiver initially thought.