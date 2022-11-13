Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But Smith-Schuster was hit hard by safety Andrew Cisco. The ball came out and the pass was ruled incomplete as Smith-Schuster remained on the ground for a while as trainers came out to assist him.

While a flag was initially thrown for a hit to a defenseless receiver, it was — for some reason — picked up. Replays showed Smith-Schuster sustained a helmet-to-helmet hit. And he certainly did not have enough time to protect himself as a runner.

Smith-Schuster was able to walk off the field with the assistance of his teammates before he was assisted to the locker room by members of the Chiefs’ training staff.

The Chiefs announced Smith-Schuster is in the concussion protocol, which means he’s out for the rest of the game.

Kansas City also announced right tackle Andrew Wylie is questionable to return with an elbow injury. Prince Tega Wanogho has come in to replace him.

JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol originally appeared on Pro Football Talk