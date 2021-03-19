JuJu Smith-Schuster’s options came down to Pittsburgh and Baltimore

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Plenty of players and their agents can claim this time of year, regardless of factual accuracy, that a player took less to stay with his current team. In the case of Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, it’s true.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took less to stay with the Steelers than he would have gotten from the Ravens.

Ultimately, Smith-Schuster’s decision came down to Pittsburgh and Baltimore. (The Eagles never were in it, and the Chiefs made a too-little, too-late, ultimately irrelevant push for JuJu.) He chose Pittsburgh on a one-year, $8 million deal over Baltimore on a one-year, $9 million deal with $3.5 million in incentives.

The Ravens win either way, because the Steelers had to scramble to come up with $8 million that they didn’t think they’d be spending. The final contract quite possibly will have voidable years, allowing the money to be spread over multiple seasons.

Smith-Schuster will now return to a crowded depth chart in Pittsburgh, hopeful to do enough to parlay 2021 into the open-market payday he didn’t get during his first shot at free agency.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s options came down to Pittsburgh and Baltimore originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Steelers give Steven Nelson permission to seek trade

    Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is sticking with the Steelers, but it looks like cornerback Steven Nelson is on his way out in Pittsburgh. According to multiple reports, the team has given Nelson permission to seek a trade. Nelson is heading into the final year of his contract. He has an $8.25 million contract and a [more]

  • John Brown: I turned down more money to sign with Raiders

    With Henry Ruggs already in tow, the Raiders added a free agent receiver known for his speed in John Brown. Las Vegas officially signed Brown to a one-year, $3.75 million deal on Friday, with the receiver holding an introductory press conference after putting pen to paper. Brown noted head coach Jon Gruden called him a [more]

  • 4 things the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster means for the Steelers

    In a surprise turn of events, the Steelers re-signed free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

  • FedEx's Robust Results Put Transport ETFs in Focus

    The solid FedEx earnings report put transport ETFs in focus.

  • FedEx Results Went Into Overdrive In Fiscal Third Quarter

    FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) late Thursday reported very strong fiscal third-quarter 2021 results, with massive year-on-year increases in earnings per share as well as operating and net income, and revenues of $21.5 billion, a 21.3% gain. On an adjusted basis, EPS hit $3.47, well above the range of $3.21 to $3.24 a share estimated by analysts on various financial platforms. The company posted EPS of $1.41 in its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. Adjusted operating income hit $1.06 billion, more than doubling the fiscal 2020 figures. Adjusted net income of $939 million was way above the $371 million figure reported in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. Adjusted operating margin of 4.9% was far above the 2.8% margin in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter. Revenues were $4 billion above fiscal 2020 third-quarter levels, a reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on parcel delivery demand as online ordering activity zoomed far ahead of in-store retail shopping. FedEx's fiscal third quarter fell during the peak holiday shipping season, which when combined with changes in consumer behavior due to the pandemic resulted in an unprecedented surge in parcel traffic. View more earnings on FDX Besides the strong domestic residential delivery results, FedEx also reported gains in its time-definite, premium-priced international services, and benefited from favorable pricing trends across its three transportation segments: air and international, less-than-truckload, and domestic ground parcel services. Though e-commerce and parcel delivery are expected to level off somewhat from the breakneck pace of 2020, activity is expected to stay elevated for some time to come. In a statement, FedEx Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith said he expects demand for the company's services to "remain very high for the foreseeable future." Severe weather during February curbed the company's operating income by about $350 million, FedEx said. FedEx shares were up strongly in after-hours trading Thursday after the company announced its results. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUPS Needs To Play Weekend Warrior To Catch Up To FedExPostal Service Earmarking B To Boost Share Of Package Market© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bengals trading Ryan Finley to Texans rather than releasing him

    Word on Friday was that the Bengals would be releasing quarterback Ryan Finley, but they were reportedly able to find a trading partner before officially cutting him. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans will be acquiring Finley. There’s no word about compensation coming back to Cincinnati in the deal. Once the deal [more]

  • Matthew Stafford on high expectations: Sometimes pressure is a positive

    Quarterback Matthew Stafford met the media as a member of the Rams for the first time on Friday and he sounded ready to take on the expectations that accompany him in the move to Los Angeles. The Rams were able to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs last season despite shaky quarterback play [more]

  • Emmanuel Sanders excited to help Josh Allen continue to blossom

    The Bills made a bid to sign wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in 2020, but Sanders ultimately chose the Saints and the presence of quarterback Drew Brees was a big reason for the choice. Sanders had played with Ben Roethlisberger and Peyton Manning earlier in his career, so it’s easy to understand why he’d be drawn [more]

  • Instant analysis of Dan Feeney signing with the Jets

    The Jets didn't sign the best offensive linemen on the market but got a serviceable backup with starting experience in Dan Feeney.

  • With Khabib retired, Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler set for vacant title at UFC 262

    At UFC 262, the vacant lightweight championship will be up for grabs.

  • Bengals releasing Ryan Finley, Bobby Hart

    Ryan Finley had everyone asking, “Where’d he come from?” when he helped the Bengals beat the Steelers on Monday Night Football in December. Now, Finely will be in search of a new team. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are releasing him and offensive lineman Bobby Hart in an effort to clear cap [more]

  • Browns signing Anthony Walker to one-year deal

    Anthony Walker went to visit the Browns on Thursday and apparently liked what he saw. The linebacker will sign a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Cleveland, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Walker spent his first four seasons with Indianapolis, as the club selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 [more]

  • Kenny Golladay is looking for $18.5 million per year

    The Bears reportedly offered receiver Kenny Golladay a contract in the range of $11 million to $12 million per year. That wasn’t nearly enough to get a deal done. Per a league source, Golladay is looking for a contract with a value in the range of $18.5 million per year. That’s well below the top [more]

  • Latest Giants free agency buzz: Ravens reportedly not a threat for Kenny Golladay

    Here's the latest NFL free agency buzz as it pertains to the Giants.

  • Surprise! Smith-Schuster sticking with Steelers in 2021

    JuJu Smith-Schuster is keeping it “lit" with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The free-agent wide receiver surprisingly opted to return to the Steelers on Friday just days after strongly hinting that his departure on the open market was imminent. “Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh,” Smith-Schuster posted on Twitter.

  • Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster turned down richer offers to stay in Pittsburgh

    JuJu Smith-Schuster had a chance to join the elite of the AFC but turned them down.

  • Breaking down every new Jets free agent contract and their remaining salary cap space

    The Jets entered free agency with about $69 million in room under the $182.5 million salary cap. They were expected to be big spenders and, to some extent, they definitely were.

  • Steelers re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to 1-year deal

    The Steelers are re-signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a 1-year deal worth $8 million. In the last four years with the Steelers, he caught 308 passes for 3,726 yards and 26 TDs. Smith-Schuster had offers from the Ravens and Chiefs but opted to return to Pittsburgh

  • Bengals reportedly release 8-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins

    The Bengals will save $9.5 million with the move.

  • Report: Bears WR Allen Robinson accepts $18 million franchise tag

    New Bears quarterback Andy Dalton now has his top target locked down for next season.