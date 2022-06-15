JuJu Smith-Schuster not ruling out a return to the Steelers

New Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster came back to Pittsburgh to say a final goodbye to the Steelers this week and dropped a bit of a bomb on the fans.

Even though he hasn’t played a snap for the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster said he could see himself coming back to play for Pittsburgh someday.

Smith-Schuster came back in 2021 to play one last season with Ben Roethlisberger despite contract offers from other teams. This offseason Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with Kansas City.

Getting Smith-Schuster back would be an interesting move based on a couple of things. First off, it is all about Diontae Johnson. If Johnson gets a new contract extension, Smith-Schuster would have to wait but if the Steelers let Johnson leave, it leaves the door open for Smith-Schuster to come back after just one season.

Smith-Schuster heads into his fifth NFL season but he’s only 25 years old. He has a lot of great football ahead of him and personally, I would have no qualms about him coming back if the money lined up.

Let us know in the comments if you would be good with Smith-Schuster coming back or has that bridge been burned?

