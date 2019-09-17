JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘not nervous at all’ about Mason Rudolph leading Steelers

The Steelers wide receiver spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Amanda Borges about Ben Roethlisberger’s season-ending injury, the team’s new starting quarterback and his dog Boujee.

JuJu joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Tide - who created a new meaning for N-F-L; “Not For Laundry” in the NFL’s 100th season. Join the conversation on social media using #LaundryNight to share which night you think is the best to do laundry.