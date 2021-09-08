JuJu Smith-Schuster: No buzz in locker room for Cam Newton

Two years ago, the Steelers learned the hard way what happens if veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger makes an early exit due to injury. With Ben now 39, the in-house options not ideal, and Cam Newton available, it’s hard not to wonder whether it would make sense for the Steelers to make a play for Newton.

As receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster tells it, there’s no talk along those lines in the locker room.

“For myself and our locker room there’s no talks about that,” Smith-Schuster told PFT on Tuesday. “I know Cam’s situation is tough for him but at the end of the day just focusing on the guys who are in my locker room. And just wishing Cam nothing but the best. He’s a great player. He’s definitely going to get picked up.”

Some wonder whether he will. The Steelers are one of the few places where he could arrive as a backup without threatening the starter, simply with his presence. But there’s still no buzz regarding a new destination for Cam.

Indeed, in the week since he became available, there’s been zero buzz about him landing anywhere.

