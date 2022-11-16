JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling out of Wednesday practice
The Chiefs will begin the practice week with several of their receivers sidelined.
According to multiple reporters, Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness), and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) won’t practice on Wednesday.
That means Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Justin Watson are the team’s only healthy receivers.
Smith-Schuster, who took a significant helmet-to-helmet hit in Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, is regarded as day-to-day. Hardman did not play last week with his abdominal injury.
Cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) also won’t practice on Wednesday.
But defensive end Frank Clark is back from his two-game suspension and is set to practice.
The Chiefs will play the Chargers on Sunday Night Football this week.
