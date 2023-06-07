JuJu Smith-Schuster making strong impression on Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in March. Now, the coaches are getting a look at him, and Bill Belichick likes what he sees.

Smith-Schuster comes to New England as a potential replacement for Jakobi Meyers. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns last year. The Super Bowl champion looks to play a pivotal role in New England’s offense.

He’s already off to a great start by continuing to build chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones behind the scenes.

Along with Jones, it appears Smith-Schuster’s coach has confidence in him as well. Belichick met with the media on Tuesday and praised the veteran receiver’s work ethic as well as his leadership, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

Belichick said JuJu Smith-Schuster has been "great to work with." "Smart kid, lot of leadership, lot of experience." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 6, 2023

Smith-Schuster’s emergence in the offense could be important for New England, as newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien looks to get things back on track. So far, it seems like the wide receiver is making a strong impression.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire