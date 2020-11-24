The Steelers face the Ravens on Thanksgiving night, and they may not have receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

He was listed as not practicing in Monday’s practice report, based on an estimate since the Steelers didn’t practice.

Smith-Schuster has a foot injury, which apparently happened when he stepped on a penalty flag during Sunday’s game.

Several players were listed as having a rest day, if the practice day had been an actual practice day. Others with actual injuries include cornerback Joe Haden (knee).

The 10-0 Steelers can mathematically eliminate the Ravens from the AFC North race with a win over Baltimore on Thursday night.

JuJu Smith-Schuster listed as “did not practice” in Monday’s non-practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk