JuJu Smith-Schuster, Keenan Allen suffer injury scares at Pro Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers got scares on Sunday when their star wide receivers suffered knee contusions during the AFC’s 26-7 win over the NFC at the Pro Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New York Jets safety Jamal Adams won MVP honors.
Smith-Schuster limped off the field in the second quarter following a catch from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck after Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner chased him down from behind.
Smith-Schuster limps off after being tackled by Wagner
Contact was at a minimum at the Pro Bowl, as officials blew plays dead when players were wrapped up. But when Wagner caught Smith-Schuster from behind, he dragged him to the ground on the wet playing surface on a rainy day in Orlando.
Smith-Schuster needed attention on the sideline.
Smith-Schuster reportedly has knee contusion
He suffered a knee contusion on the play, according to multiple reports.
Allen later left the game with the same diagnosis.
Pro Bowl risk unavoidable
The injuries are sure to raise familiar questions about the purpose of the Pro Bowl. Even as it’s been basically turned into a game of two-hand touch, it’s still a game of strong, fast men chasing each other around on a field, and injuries like Smith-Schuster’s are an inevitable risk.
Add in the fact that they’re playing on a slick, rain-soaked field, and the risk only increases.
It seems Smith-Schuster’s injury is a minor one. And for that, the Steelers and the NFL should feel lucky.
