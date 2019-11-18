JuJu Smith-Schuster has knee injury in addition to concussion

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster doubled up on injuries during last Thursday’s loss to the Browns.

Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion when he was hit by a pair of Browns after making a catch in the second quarter of the game. He’ll need to clear the concussion protocol before he’ll be able to play again, but that’s not the only obstacle to his return against the Bengals this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Smith-Schuster also injured his knee on the play and several Pittsburgh reporters noted that the wideout has a brace on his left knee.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also in the concussion protocol as a result of a hit to the head from Browns safety Damarious Randall. Randall was ejected for the hit.