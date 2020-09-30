JuJu Smith-Schuster on Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'I wouldn't mind playing with him again'

Before Sam Darnold came into the league, his favorite target at USC was Steelers star WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. They built a connection that helped lead a solid Trojan squad to a Rose Bowl win over Penn State in 2017.

So would Smith-Schuster like Darnold to throw to him again in the NFL?



"That my guy, man. Sam Darnold, if we could get him to Pittsburgh, I would, but I love Ben [Roethlisberger] so it is what it is," Smith-Schuster told CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" podcast. "I'm just saying he's a great kid. I played with him so he's one of my boys so I wouldn't mind playing with him again."





The 38-year-old Roethlisberger is close to finished in his NFL career, and his contract potentially expires after this season if the Steelers opt out of it. So Smith-Schuster will likely have a different quarterback throwing to him soon.

It's unlikely, however, that it is Darnold unless the Jets strike some sort of blockbuster trade with Pittsburgh. Darnold is the Jets' franchise guy, even with his play being shaky to start the season.

Smith-Schuster knows his former teammate will turn things around.

"I played with Sam Darnold in college and he was a great player, led us to a Rose Bowl," he said. "There's no doubt that he has that 'it' factor in him. The NFL's a lot different now, schemes and all that other stuff so I think that it just takes time. I think his time is coming soon. Right now, I think it's tough."