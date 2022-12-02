JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon set to play for Chiefs

The Chiefs came into the week with some concern about the availability of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back Jerick McKinnon for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, but that concern has evaporated over the course of the week.

Neither Smith-Schuster (illness) nor McKinnon (hamstring) has an injury designation for the matchup. That leaves both players on track to play in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game.

The only player the Chiefs have ruled out for Sunday is wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Toney also missed last Sunday’s win over the Rams with a hamstring injury.

Safety Deon Bush (elbow) is the only other player with a designation. He’s been listed as questionable to play.

