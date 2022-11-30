JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon, Kadarius Toney out of practice Wednesday

The Chiefs are down three offensive skill position players at Wednesday’s practice.

Before the team took the field, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Jerick McKinnon, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney would not take part in the session. Smith-Schuster is dealing with an illness while the other two players have hamstring injuries.

Toney did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Rams and Reid said earlier this week that the team is “being cautious” with him as they move toward this weekend’s game against the Bengals.

Safety Juan Thornhill and guard Joe Thuney did not play against the Rams, but they are set to practice on Wednesday.

