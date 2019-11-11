JuJu Smith-Schuster's review of being covered by Jalen Ramsey: 'So many cuss words'

When facing Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, there are two things to prepare for: His coverage and his mouth.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars star is among the most prolific trash-talkers in the NFL, and he apparently added to that reputation on Sunday while covering Pittsburgh Steelers slot receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster during the Rams’ 17-12 loss.

Asked about the matchup with Ramsey after the game, Smith-Schuster made sure to mention what Ramsey had to say.

JuJu Smith-Schuster on Jalen Ramsey matchup: "It was cool, man. He talks a lot. He talks so much. He said so many cuss words that I never heard of and I am 22 years old." @TheAthleticPGH — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) November 11, 2019

Adding to the impressiveness of Ramsey’s, ahem, vocabulary is that Smith-Schuster isn’t just a 22-year-old. He’s a 22-year-old who regularly plays online video games.

Ramsey started talking before the game

This was the fourth time in Smith-Schuster’s career that he faced a defense with Ramsey, but the first in which he didn’t have Antonio Brown on the field to draw the All-Pro’s assignment.

When asked about primarily facing Smith-Schuster on Friday, Ramsey had some interesting things to say, as usual.

“In the past when I’ve played them, they’ve had a good receiver and quarterback connection,” Ramsey said, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “I matched up with Antonio the whole time. Antonio was the No. 1 receiver there, not Juju ... No disrespect to him, he’s not Antonio Brown. I matched up with Antonio for two years. That was a good battle and I held my own.”

Jalen Ramsey is well-known for his unceasing trash talk. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Brown averaged 7.3 receptions, 135.3 receiving yards and one touchdown in those three games between 2017 and 2018, though the Steelers went 1-2 in those games, one of the losses in the playoffs.

Smith-Schuster came in a bit shy of Brown’s standard on Sunday with three catches for 44 yards and no scores, but he showed a healthy perspective on the matter after the game.

“He’s right. I am not Antonio Brown. I will never be Antonio Brown. I am myself. I am JuJu Smith-Schuster. I’m not as good as him yet. I think I still have time to get to his level, but we’re two different persons,” Smith-Schuster said, via 93.7 The Fan's Josh Rowntree.

The receiver also noted another difference between Sunday’s game and Ramsey’s past battles with the Steelers.

“He’s a good player, man,” Smith-Schuster said, again via Rowntree. “It’s a lot different than him being in Jacksonville where he’s able to do whatever he wants. Over here, he has to do what he’s told.”

