JuJu Smith-Schuster inactive for Steelers against Bills

As has become custom this year, the Steelers will be without a key offensive contributor.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster topped the Steelers inactive list, after aggravating his knee injury in practice last week. He insisted it wasn’t a setback, but he won’t be out there tonight.

Also inactive for the Steelers were tight end Vance McDonald, outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper, quarterback Paxton Lynch, tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, cornerback Artie Burns, and defensive end Isaiah Buggs.

For the Bills, the inactives were running back T.J. Yeldon, offensive lineman Ike Botteger, defensive tackle Corey Liguet, tight end Tommy Sweeney, tackle Ty Nsekhe, wide receiver Duke Williams, and safety Dean Marlowe.