After briefly testing free agency, JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to stay in Pittsburgh this season on a one-year, $8 million contract. Next year, Smith-Schuster is hoping for more.

Smith-Schuster said today that the lower salary cap for 2021 limited his options this year, and he’s hoping that if he plays well and the cap increases in 2022, that’s when he can cash in.

“With everything that happened this year was different with the cap being low,” Smith-Schuster said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Next year, hopeful the cap will be so much bigger. Knowing I’ll be on the market again and every team will want to offer something with my value.”

Smith-Schuster said the Ravens and Chiefs were interested, but he wanted to remain loyal to Pittsburgh and keep playing with Ben Roethlisberger.

“I’m looking at the bigger picture, going into next year,” he said. “I already knew if I went to the Ravens, fans would’ve destroyed me. Going to the Chiefs, they have a great offense, playing with Tyreek [Hill] and Travis [Kelce], but I’ve got to do what’s best for me. That’s staying home.”

Smith-Schuster is still just 24 years old, and with a big season he would be a very attractive free agent a year from now.

JuJu Smith-Schuster hopes higher salary cap means bigger contract in 2022 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk