JuJu Smith-Schuster hopes higher salary cap means bigger contract in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After briefly testing free agency, JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to stay in Pittsburgh this season on a one-year, $8 million contract. Next year, Smith-Schuster is hoping for more.

Smith-Schuster said today that the lower salary cap for 2021 limited his options this year, and he’s hoping that if he plays well and the cap increases in 2022, that’s when he can cash in.

“With everything that happened this year was different with the cap being low,” Smith-Schuster said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “Next year, hopeful the cap will be so much bigger. Knowing I’ll be on the market again and every team will want to offer something with my value.”

Smith-Schuster said the Ravens and Chiefs were interested, but he wanted to remain loyal to Pittsburgh and keep playing with Ben Roethlisberger.

“I’m looking at the bigger picture, going into next year,” he said. “I already knew if I went to the Ravens, fans would’ve destroyed me. Going to the Chiefs, they have a great offense, playing with Tyreek [Hill] and Travis [Kelce], but I’ve got to do what’s best for me. That’s staying home.”

Smith-Schuster is still just 24 years old, and with a big season he would be a very attractive free agent a year from now.

JuJu Smith-Schuster hopes higher salary cap means bigger contract in 2022 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Patrick Queen expects a lot of improvement thanks to more normal offseason

    The Baltimore Ravens 2020 first-round linebacker had an up-and-down rookie season.

  • Peyton Manning will enter Broncos Ring of Fame

    Peyton Manning is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year and he’ll also be honored by one of the teams he led to a Super Bowl title. The Broncos announced on Wednesday that Manning has been elected to their Ring of Fame. Manning spent the final four years of his career [more]

  • Steelers losses in the secondary show in PFF rankings

    The Steelers secondary checks in at No. 12 on PFF rankings.

  • Kenny Golladay on Daniel Jones: 'That's my boy,' can't wait to build more chemistry | Giants Minicamp

    In his first time speaking since signing with the Giants, WR Kenny Golladay talks about building chemistry with QB Daniel Jones. Golladay said that he and Jones met up a few times outside of the facility and that Jones is 'his boy.' Jones followed up by saying how great it's been working with Golladay so far and you notice his elite skill set immediately when he gets on the field.

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick: Having 2022 option picked up “a sigh of relief”

    There are going to be some changes to the way the Steelers secondary looks this season, but the best player from last year’s group remains in place. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named a first-team All-Pro for the second straight season and will help to make replacements for departed cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson comfortable [more]

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Flexes the PlayStation 5’s Muscle to a Score By Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh

    With the PlayStation 5 still only slightly easier to obtain than invitations to the Roc Nation Brunch, it’s not a huge surprise that most games releasing on the console these days are also coming to the PS4 as well. But Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, isn’t one of those titles — nor could it ever…

  • Packers WR Davante Adams expresses support for Aaron Rodgers during holdout: 'I got his back'

    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is holding out from the team and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams expressed a strong vote of support in his absence.

  • Browns staffer Brownson suspended for DUI, will not lose job

    Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson has been suspended by the team but will not lose her job after an arrest for drunken driving. Brownson, one of just a handful of female coaches in the league, pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Brunswick court to charges stemming from her arrest last month. On Wednesday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who hired Brownson last year and has praised her work, said she has been disciplined by the team.

  • Tom Brady, Bucs don’t skip a beat in first minicamp practice

    TAMPA — Sixteen weeks have passed since they won Super Bowl 55, but Tom Brady and the Bucs looked and performed Tuesday the way they had at the end of that sceptered season. Brady underwent knee surgery shortly after winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy in February, which prompted coach Bruce Arians to predict the 43-year-old quarterback might do “more coaching” than throwing this week. But ...

  • Colts quarterback Jacob Eason quietly continues to develop

    The Colts have gone from Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz at starting quarterback. That has allowed second-year understudy Jacob Eason to develop in relative anonymity. Eason said last month that he’s feeling more comfortable in his second season. Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has taken notice. “I was very pleased with what I saw over [more]

  • Calvin Ridley out of Falcons’ minicamp after foot surgery

    With Julio Jones in Tennessee, Calvin Ridley is now the Falcons’ No. 1 receiver. But he’s not on the field for the team’s minicamp. That’s because Ridley recently underwent foot surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The surgery is described as minor, and Ridley is expected [more]

  • Joe Flacco doesn't mind Marquise Brown switching his jersey number to 5

    Marquise Brown is now wearing Joe Flacco's old jersey number, but the former Super Bowl champion doesn't mind it at all.

  • Trey Hendrickson expects to get after QBs and be used in different ways with Cincinnati

    Last year, in his fourth pro season, Trey Hendrickson emerged as a serious pass-rushing threat. The defensive end out of FAU had registered only 6.5 sacks in 30 career games from 2017-2019. But then he started 15 games last year and put up 13.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits. That led [more]

  • Bitcoin Jumps Most in 2 Weeks to $36K After El Salvador Passes Currency Law

    The cryptocurrency is up from a low price of about $31,000.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Arthur Smith on Julio Jones: I don’t worry about players I never coached

    Falcons head coach Arthur Smith got his chance to weigh in on the Julio Jones trade on Tuesday. The Falcons dealt Jones to the Titans on Sunday, which means that Smith won’t get a chance to build an offense featuring Jones alongside quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and tight end Kyle Pitts. During [more]

  • It’s complicated: Moving on from Trump at DOJ not easy for 'straight-shooting' Merrick Garland

    The shadow cast by the Trump administration and the institutional norms the former president shattered are testing Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • Dolphins sign Jaelan Phillips

    The Dolphins have signed both of their first-round picks. The team got wide receiver Jaylen Waddle‘s contract done shortly after the draft and they announced the signing of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips on Wednesday. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season for the 18th overall pick. Phillips transferred to the [more]

  • Mark Andrews: Our pass game is looking really good

    After finishing last in passing offense in 2020, the Ravens made moves to address its air attack over the offseason. Though Baltimore missed out on signing receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton, the team did land Sammy Watkins in free agency. And then the Ravens drafted Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick. [more]

  • Federal judge asked to halt 2 South Carolina electrocutions

    Attorneys for two prisoners facing death by electrocution under South Carolina’s new capital punishment law are asking a federal judge to block their executions scheduled later this month, describing the electric chair as a particularly cruel and mutilating method of killing. Executing Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens by electrocution later this month would cause the men “to suffocate to death while they are cooked by the current,” attorney Gerald King argued Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell. The executions were scheduled less than a month after the passage of a new law compelling the condemned to choose between electrocution or a firing squad if lethal injection drugs aren’t available.