AFC West teams are in an arms race. A day after the Raiders added Davante Adams in a trade with the Packers, JuJu Smith-Schuster announced on social media he is headed to the Chiefs.

“I am going to play with a future Hall of Fame quarterback, . . . with one of the best to ever do it,” Smith-Schuster told Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Media. “My goal as a player is to win, so I’m going to Kansas City with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl.”

Smith-Schuster will sign a one-year, $10.75 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He is another weapon for Patrick Mahomes, who missed Sammy Watkins last season after the wideout left for Baltimore. Smith-Schuster joins a talented group of skill position players that includes tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill.

Smith-Schuster returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal for 2021 but dislocated his surgery, requiring surgery in October. He played only five games, catching 15 passes for 129 yards, but he did return for the postseason loss to the Chiefs.

JuJu Smith-Schuster headed to Kansas City originally appeared on Pro Football Talk