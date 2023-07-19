This is when JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to return for Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been bothered by injuries lingering from the 2022 season.

However, he has an expected return date, following his absence from both OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He plans to be on the field when veterans report to training camp on July 25, per the Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang.

Smith-Schuster suffered a knee injury during the playoffs last year. He battled through it and was able to contribute in a Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Smith-Schuster coming off an injury, the Patriots have been a bit more cautious in how they’ve managed him over the last few months. His return is certainly good news for the team, as they look to improve their offense after a difficult 2022 season.

Smith-Schuster figures to fill the void left by the departure of Jakobi Meyers, which in turn could see him settle into a very sizable role within the offense.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire