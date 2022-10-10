JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to play Monday night

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed optimism about wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s availability on Saturday and nothing has changed in last couple of days.

Smith-Schuster was listed as questionable after he was limited in the team’s final practice of the week due to quad and hamstring injuries. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he is expected to play against the Raiders on Monday night.

Smith-Schuster has 19 catches for 224 yards through the first four weeks of the season.

Guard Trey Smith (pectoral) and defensive end Mike Danna (calf) were also listed as questionable on Kansas City’s final injury report. Kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) was ruled out.

