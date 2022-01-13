JuJu Smith-Schuster designated to return from injured reserve

The Steelers could get an unexpected boost at receiver for a playoff run.

Pittsburgh announced that JuJu Smith-Schuster has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice on Thursday.

Smith-Schuster was expected to miss the rest of the 2021 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in October. The receiver admitted he cried all night after learning how long he was to be out.

But now Smith-Schuster has recovered enough to be back on the field. He signed a one-year, $8 million deal to return to Pittsburgh in the 2021 offseason after spending his first four years with the club. Smith-Schuster caught 15 passes for 129 yards in five games before suffering the shoulder injury against the Broncos on Oct. 10.

The Steelers have 21 days to activate Smith-Schuster off of IR if they continue to advance.

Pittsburgh has also activated receiver James Washington off the COVID-19 list after he missed the regular-season finale against Baltimore.

