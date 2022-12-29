JuJu Smith-Schuster describes how he comes up with TD celebrations 'NFL Slimetime'
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster describes how he comes up with TD celebrations on 'NFL Slimetime'.
#Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn't taking Justin Fields' running abilities lightly heading into his matchup against the #Bears in Week 17
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence says watching the tape from the Houston Texans game in Week 5 is difficult.
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, [more]
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton. “Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Earlier this week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn’t rule out benching quarterback Derek Carr for (checks online depth chart) Jarrett Stidham. “I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing, regardless of the position, in terms of the team,” McDaniels told when asked by reporters about the possibility of having Carr take [more]
With nothing on the line, Doug Pederson will play his starters in Week 17.
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
Kyle Van Noy believes relationships are the biggest difference between Brandon Staley and Bill Belichick.
Josh Allen walks through the Bills' postgame antics after getting stuck in Chicago due to weather conditions. What did they do after the game? How did they get into the Barstool bar? What happened to their cars?
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Matt Eberflus has tinkered with the Bears lineup over the second half of the season, and said more changes are coming against the Lions.
Get your popcorn ready. Or maybe your Werther’s Originals. 49-year-old Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens last played in a regular-season NFL game in 2010. Amazingly, T.O. is being linked Cowboys in a non-sarcastic way. Agent Greg Daniels told SI.com that he has been speaking with “Jerry Jones’ office” in recent days about the possibility of [more]
Manning had plenty of college offers to choose from, including Georgia and Alabama, which were his other finalists.
Looking at the most recent national mock drafts from a Bears' perspective.
Tom Curran and Michael Hurley play a game of Mac-ternatives, where they debate who could compete with Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting QB job in 2023.