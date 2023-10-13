JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas among Patriots ruled out for Week 6

The Patriots have a lengthy injury report for their Week 6 matchup against the Raiders, with seven players ruled out.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), receiver Demario Douglas (concussion), guard Cole Strange (knee), offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley (knee), offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee), linebacker Matthew Judon (elbow), and defensive back Cody Davis (knee) have all been ruled out.

Wheatley was just added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant.

The Patriots don’t have anyone listed as doubtful. But the club has defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (chest), safety Kyle Dugger (foot), defensive lineman Trey Flowers (foot), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (ankle), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle), receiver Tyquan Thornton (shoulder), linebacker Josh Uche (knee), and cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder) all listed as questionable.

Thornton could be activated to the 53-man roster to play in Sunday's game after sustaining a shoulder injury during training camp. He had his practice window opened this week and was limited in all three practices.