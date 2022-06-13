JuJu Smith-Schuster could see himself back in Pittsburgh some day

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
After five seasons with the Steelers, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the Chiefs this offseason. But he’s not ready to say he’s done playing in Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster made an appearance in Pittsburgh and said that he loved his time there and might return before his career is over.

I could see myself back here. Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me,” Smith-Schuster said, via KTKA.

Smith-Schuster signed autographs and took pictures with fans at a charity fundraiser and said he wanted the fans to know how much he appreciated them.

“It was just very important. It was huge to come back,” Smith-Schuster said. “I spent five years here, to come back to the city where I started my career. When you sign and go to a new team, you move so fast, that I literally picked up all my stuff and moved. I didn’t have time to say bye to the fans. What we’re doing today is really cool.”

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, so he’ll be a free agent in nine months, free to sign anywhere. Perhaps in Pittsburgh.

