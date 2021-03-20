JuJu Smith-Schuster confirms teams interested in him before signing with Steelers

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
On Friday night the news broke that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was coming back to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract for $8 million. Smith-Schuster had been testing the waters of free agency but in the end decided more money wasn’t enough to get him to leave Pittsburgh.

Shortly after signing his new contract, Smith-Schuster spoke with NFL Network reporter Tyler Bisciotti and he did confirm the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs were both in on signing Smith-Schuster and according to Bisciotti, were offering significantly more money.

You don’t often see this sort of loyalty in the NFL. Smith-Schuster could have potentially not only made several million more dollars in one of those cities, he likely would have had a better chance to play for a Super Bowl. Nevertheless, I appreciate the fact Smith-Schuster is coming back and really hope at some point in the season he is back to making plays and we can look back at his return as a positive for the team.

List

4 things the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster means for the Steelers

