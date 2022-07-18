JuJu Smith-Schuster is Chiefs’ highest-rated WR in ‘Madden NFL 23’

It’s that time of the year again.

EA Sports’ latest iteration of the Madden video game franchise is set to reveal player ratings ahead of the launch of the game. With some new players in the fold for the Kansas City Chiefs on both sides of the ball, many are curious to see how the team will stack up to prior iterations in terms of player ratings.

Today, the developers of the game shared the top receiver ratings. For Chiefs fans, it might be a bit jarring compared to previous seasons, where Tyreek Hill was often one of the top receivers in the game. Now, the Chiefs’ highest overall rating at the receiver position is just an 80 overall from free-agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

You can check out his full player ratings down below:

While Smith-Schuster carries the best overall grade of the position group for Kansas City, both Mecole Hardman (97) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (95) beat Smith-Schuster (87) in terms of speed.

It’s not a huge shock to see the Madden ratings this low for the Chiefs’ receiver corps. They have a lot to prove this upcoming season without Hill in the fold and it remains to be seen who will emerge as the top receiving threats opposite Travis Kelce (who carries a 98 overall rating in Madden this year by the way). Let’s just hope that the Madden Ratings Adjustors are fair to this group as soon as they begin to prove their detractors wrong.

