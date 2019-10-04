JuJu Smith-Schuster calls himself questionable for Sunday

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph said this week that he is emphasizing getting the ball to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after a quiet Week Four, but it remains up in the air whether Smith-Schuster will be there to catch the ball against the Ravens.

Smith-Schuster did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and told reporters after Friday’s session that he was able to do the bare minimum at the final workout of the week. As a result, Smith-Schuster declared himself questionable to play this weekend.

The Steelers haven’t issued an official injury report for this weekend, but it’s hard to imagine they come up with a different designation given the wideout’s lack of work this week.

Rookie Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Johnny Holton, Ryan Switzer and Donte Moncrief would be the Steelers wideouts if Smith-Schuster can’t go in the AFC North matchup.