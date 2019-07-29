JuJu Smith-Schuster says he will buy fan season tickets after fan tattoos autograph to his head
Some fans say they bleed team colors, but are they willing to tattoo those same colors on their body?
Most fans are not as dedicated as Joel Schock, who has a Pittsburgh Steelers logo tattooed like a helmet on the right side of the dome.
Now that dedication is finally paying off. After getting JuJu Smith-Schuster to sign his head — surely a first for the star receiver — the new ink earned him season tickets for his favorite team.
Yup, I got him, he’s got season tickets now. Respect!! 🤝 https://t.co/67KIpFkdau
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) July 28, 2019
Schock reportedly approached Smith-Schuster during training camp on Friday, which started the bizarre story.
“I signed this dude’s head today,” Smith-Schuster told reporters. “He had the Steelers logo tattooed in his head. So he had a mohawk, and then he was like, ‘Can you sign my helmet?’ I’m like, ‘What helmet are you talking about?’ I signed his head. His actual head. Like Sharpie, all that. I don’t think he’s taking a shower for the next week.
“If he does, that’s lit. If he gets that tattoo on his head, I’ll give him any tickets to any game.”
After Smith-Schuster’s interview spread across the internet, it only took Schock a day to hold up his end of the bargain and post the picture to Facebook. And after more outlets picked up the new tattoo, Smith-Schuster got word and promised the Lancaster, Pa., native tickets.
If Smith-Schuster follows through on the offer, it will be quite the gift. Seat licenses start at $1,250 and go up by location, while even the worst seats at Heinz Field run from $300 to $22,500.
