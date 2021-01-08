JuJu Smith-Schuster is no longer literally dancing on the opponents’ logo. He did so figuratively on Thursday.

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” the Steelers receiver said Wednesday, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

Yes. And the Bengals was the Bengals. But the Bengals, stirred by Smith-Schuster’s pre-game dance, managed to beat the Steelers on a Monday night last month.

The Browns have plenty of issues to deal with, so many that an actual or perceived diss by Smith-Schuster may not make a difference. Regardless, there’s no reason to throw gasoline in the general direction of a fire, no matter how small it may be.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: “The Browns is the Browns” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk