JuJu Smith-Schuster apologizes for letting 'everyone down' with late fumble in loss

After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost on Sunday, cameras found JuJu Smith-Schuster on the bench as teammates tried to console him.

Smith-Schuster lost a fumble as the Steelers were driving for what could have been a game-tying field goal. The loss puts the Steelers in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs. They need to win on Sunday and a Baltimore Ravens loss, or an unlikely tie between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.

Smith-Schuster, one of the most likable personalities in the NFL, took the loss hard. He apologized for the loss in a tweet Monday, though he didn’t need to.

JuJu Smith-Schuster apologizes for fumble

NFL games aren’t won and lost on one play. The Steelers had plenty of opportunities to win. Many would probably say a failed fake punt at midfield was at least as damaging as Smith-Schuster’s fumble on the Steelers’ final drive.

Still, Smith-Schuster took the loss hard.

When I’m at my lowest, I’m not going to hide. I’m sorry. That loss was on me. I let everyone down, it won’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/amLOGJxino — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 24, 2018





Smith-Schuster has 165 touches through 29 career NFL games. That was his first fumble.

Smith-Schuster having an incredible season

The easiest reply to Smith-Schuster is the Steelers wouldn’t be this close to the playoffs without him. He has had a tremendous season, with 106 receptions, 1,389 yards and six touchdowns. He played Sunday despite being listed as questionable on the injury report, and had 11 catches for 115 yards.

Story continues

That won’t make Smith-Schuster feel better in the aftermath of his fumble. If the Steelers don’t get the help they need and make the playoffs, it’ll be a long offseason for the Steelers’ young star receiver, though it shouldn’t be.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) fumbles late against the Saints. (AP)

