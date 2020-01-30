JuJu Smith-Schuster on Antonio Brown: “I’m concerned”

The very public unraveling of Antonio Brown over the past year has prompted some to wonder whether Brown has changed from who he was with the Steelers, or whether the Steelers managed to keep that side of Brown under wraps during his time with the team.

One of Brown’s former Pittsburgh teammates made it clear during a Thursday visit with PFT Live that the Brown we’re seeing isn’t the same Brown that played for the Steelers.

“It’s different, for sure,” receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “I’m concerned, like you guys. It’s a tough situation for a guy if you take away his job and his passion. Being a guy looking from the outside to the inside, he’s definitely a different dude than who he was on the field.”

Plenty of people close to Brown have expressed hope that he get the help he needs. It’s still not clear that he’s gotten the message that major changes need to be made.