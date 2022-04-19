Juju Hughes, Godwin Igwebuike and Matt Nelson re-sign with Lions

The Lions tendered 13 players as exclusive rights free agents this offseason, so they had to wait for a bunch of players to sign those tenders before they were officially on the 90-man offseason roster.

With the offseason workouts getting underway this week, most of those players have now returned to the fold. Safety Juju Hughes, running back Godwin Igwebuike, and tackle Matt Nelson formally signed their tenders on Tuesday.

Hughes was waived by the Rams ahead of Week 18 and was claimed off of waivers by the Lions, although they had to wait until after the Super Bowl to process the move. He appeared in 19 games for Los Angeles over the last two seasons and was credited with eight tackles.

Igwebuike played a core special teams role while appearing in every game last season. He ran 18 times for 118 yards and a touchdown and averaged 24.9 yards on kickoff returns.

Nelson started 11 games last season as the Lions turned his way while left tackle Taylor Decker was injured and then used him as a sixth offensive lineman.

