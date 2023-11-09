JuJu Brents, Drew Ogletree ruled out for Colts

The Colts have ruled out two players for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Indianapolis announced cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) and tight end Drew Ogletree (foot) won't travel with the team to Germany with their respective injuries.

Brents hasn't played since the Week 7 loss to Cleveland. Ogletree suffered his injury in the win over Carolina.

Receiver Josh Downs (knee) also didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday but he's slated to travel.

Receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee) was limited after he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Tony Brown (concussion) was upgraded to a full participant and offensive tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist) was full for the second day in a row.