Jujhar Khaira with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jujhar Khaira (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 05/23/2021
Jujhar Khaira (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 05/23/2021
USPGA Championship 2021 full leaderboard Phil Mickelson takes a share of the lead into the third round of the USPGA Championship today (Saturday) as he looks to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. A week after needing a special exemption into next month's US Open, the 50 year-old rolled back the years with a second round of 69 to set a halfway target only matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. On a high-quality leaderboard, two-time winner Brooks Koepka is ominously poised just a shot off the lead, with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama another stroke adrift alongside Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all missed the halfway cut by a single shot, but Rory McIlroy survived on three over par after a second round of 72. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Saturday's third round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1240 Denny McCarthy 1250 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim 1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 1310 Tom Hoge, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1320 Harold Varner III, Garrick Higgo (Rsa) 1330 Talor Gooch, Brendan Steele 1340 Webb Simpson, Ben Cook (CP) 1350 Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel 1400 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Jason Day (Aus) 1410 Robert Streb, Wyndham Clark 1420 Brian Gay, Aaron Wise 1430 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1440 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco) 1450 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1500 Jordan Spieth, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 1520 Russell Henley, Daniel Berger 1530 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Adam Hadwin (Can) 1540 Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 1550 Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler 1600 Steve Stricker, Cameron Davis (Aus) 1610 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng) 1620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Esp) 1630 Matt Wallace (Eng), Brad Marek (CP) 1640 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler 1650 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay 1700 Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 1710 Lee Westwood (Eng), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1720 Will Zalatoris, Bubba Watson 1730 Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1740 Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 1750 Ian Poulter (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1800 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Irl) 1810 Bryson DeChambeau, Charley Hoffman 1820 Martin Laird (Sco), Jason Kokrak 1830 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Harry Higgs 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski 1900 Kevin Streelman, Sungjae Im (Kor) 1910 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland 1920 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1930 Brooks Koepka, Branden Grace (Rsa) 1940 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)
Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.
Running down a few of the wagering options at the upcoming French Open.
While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.
Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.
Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.
The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are set for their first trip to Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, a tripleheader weekend which will include practice and qualifying sessions. Saturday will be a doubleheader for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, with Trucks taking to the track […]
Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.
Inconsistent Rory McIlroy starts USPGA Championship with topsy-turvy round
This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys - Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 - chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.
Utah's 55 regular-season and preseason wins added up to full rides for 55 five in-state students.
"Jacare" Souza's time with the UFC has come to an end.
The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and sixth-seeded Miami Heat meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a second-round series the Heat won last year, 4-1.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from an area hospital on Friday morning, one day after a scary collision resulted in him being removed from the ice on a stretcher. "He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director," the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period.
Knicks fans didn't waste any time buying tickets for their first playoff game in eight years.
The NASCAR Cup Series races around the corners at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the first time in the series’ history Sunday in the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Before you enjoy a piece of history, take some time to scroll through the details and information […]
The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.
Dunk of the Night: Russell Westbrook - May 18, 2021
Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.
Picks for Friday night's NHL playoff action.